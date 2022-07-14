Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New $90,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 480 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in American Express by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,486 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.
AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
