Godsey & Gibb Associates Makes New $90,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 480 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in American Express by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,486 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.30 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.93 and a 200 day moving average of $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.