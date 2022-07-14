Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Trading Up 0.4%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 20.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 282,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

