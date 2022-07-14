Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOSS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 139,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,349. The stock has a market cap of $820.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.85. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $72,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,848 shares of company stock valued at $93,985. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,059,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,805,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 227,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,770,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 254,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.