Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

