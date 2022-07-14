Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $102,441.00

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $102,441.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,487.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.46 or 0.05835089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00027032 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00249879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00652213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00502175 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

