GYG (LON:GYG) Shares Down 1.5%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.40). 2,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 63,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.40).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.67.

In other news, insider Richard King purchased 25,000 shares of GYG stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £11,500 ($13,677.45).

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

