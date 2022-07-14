H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the June 15th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HNNMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on HNNMY. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

