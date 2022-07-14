Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.11

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 56471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

