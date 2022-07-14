Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 337 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.76.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock traded down $5.94 on Thursday, hitting $464.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $485.97 and its 200-day moving average is $475.85. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Elevance Health Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.