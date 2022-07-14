Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 236,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,128. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

