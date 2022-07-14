Harfst & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,516 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.77. 81,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

