Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($14.87) to GBX 925 ($11.00) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.62) to GBX 1,530 ($18.20) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.61) to GBX 770 ($9.16) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,241.50.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

