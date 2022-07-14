Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 192,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 126,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

