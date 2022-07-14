Hawks Acquisition (NYSE:HWKZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Hawks Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HWKZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKZ. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawks Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Hawks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,845,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,085,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Hawks Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

