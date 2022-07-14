Head to Head Survey: Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) versus Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.80 -$472.57 million ($4.54) -5.22 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.22 -$19.82 million N/A N/A

Global Crossing Airlines Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Airlines.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.83, indicating that its stock price is 2,383% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 6 5 0 2.45 Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $29.30, suggesting a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -14.63% -19.70% -4.95% Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -284.02% -60.52%

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

