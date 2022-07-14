Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 587,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 13,446,834 shares.The stock last traded at $129.70 and had previously closed at $130.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

