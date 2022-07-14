Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Stock Price Down 6%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.86. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMNTY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 172 to SEK 155 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 170 to SEK 160 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.63.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

