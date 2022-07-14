Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.43

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 3631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $637.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $51,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,421.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,678.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 92,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

