Hertz Network Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $459,627.81 and approximately $3,412.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00063454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001906 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

