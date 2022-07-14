Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.98. 65,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,677. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

