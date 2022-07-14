Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 1,041 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares during the period.

VO traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.13. 55,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

