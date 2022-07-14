Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 121 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $15.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $507.23. 103,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.