Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 64 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $497.33. 88,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,403. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.83. The stock has a market cap of $466.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $577.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.43.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

