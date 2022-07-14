Highland Private Wealth Management Has $457,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.30. 97,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.34. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.57.
Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
