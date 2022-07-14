Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management owned 0.24% of Atomera worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Atomera by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atomera alerts:

NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 2,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $71,141.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,625.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $119,635 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atomera Profile (Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.