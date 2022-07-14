Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 75 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.78. The company had a trading volume of 89,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,475. The company has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average is $211.04.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

