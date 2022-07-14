Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

