Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Clearfield worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

CLFD stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,588. The company has a market capitalization of $974.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

