Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

