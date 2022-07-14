Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
