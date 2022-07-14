Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.30. 8,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

