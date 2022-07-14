Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$43.31 and last traded at C$43.37. 5,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 28,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.