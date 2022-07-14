Hostmore (LON:MORE) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Hostmore (LON:MORE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MORE opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £46.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.34. Hostmore has a twelve month low of GBX 30.10 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.24 ($1.86).

Get Hostmore alerts:

In related news, insider Alan Clark purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($49,952.43). Also, insider David Lis purchased 84,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £36,335 ($43,214.80). Insiders bought 284,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,500 in the last quarter.

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.