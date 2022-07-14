Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,176.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,185. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.88 and its 200 day moving average is $149.70.

