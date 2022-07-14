Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,781. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

