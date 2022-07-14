Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.00

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 320351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.15 ($0.11).

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 15 ($0.18) to GBX 13 ($0.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.55. The company has a market capitalization of £35.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.