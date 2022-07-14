Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.0613 on Major Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $734,920.55 and approximately $38.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00280653 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00074946 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00074932 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004295 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

