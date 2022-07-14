Hydra (HYDRA) Price Tops $2.50

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. Hydra has a market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $146,507.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $2.50 or 0.00012167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00064953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,607,517 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

