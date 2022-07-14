IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Trading 1.7% Higher

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 8,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 46,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of IceCure Medical from $9.50 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,468,000.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

