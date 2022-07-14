IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Trading 1.7% Higher

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 8,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 46,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of IceCure Medical from $9.50 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
IceCure Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCM)
IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.
