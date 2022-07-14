Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.54. Approximately 3,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 215,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of -0.46.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Immunocore by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Immunocore by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Immunocore by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 364,941 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Immunocore by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

