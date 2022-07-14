IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.27

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 35270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The firm has a market cap of C$37.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile (CVE:IPT)
