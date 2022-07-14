IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.27

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 35270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market cap of C$37.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

