Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.02

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.02 and last traded at C$7.09, with a volume of 41535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02. The stock has a market cap of C$231.37 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.82.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

