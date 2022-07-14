Insider Buying: Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Purchases C$62,426.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.37 per share, with a total value of C$62,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 695,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,429,315.80.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Walter Coles Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.44 per share, with a total value of C$782,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$337,440.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Walter Coles Jr. sold 71,407 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$810,041.01.

On Thursday, April 28th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 96,300 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$1,162,341.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$376,391.00.

Shares of CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.62.

SKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

