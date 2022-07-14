Insider Buying: Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) CEO Purchases 952,381 Shares of Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) CEO Hao Peter Liu purchased 952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,867 shares in the company, valued at $890,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 412,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,825. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $7.35.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 264.64% and a negative net margin of 65.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 220,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.