Insider Buying: ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Insider Purchases £22,500 in Stock

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) insider Gordon Doran purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($26,760.23).

ZOO Digital Group stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of £94.96 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. ZOO Digital Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.20 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($1.83). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.09.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, dubbing, captioning, and audio description services; and media services, such as content preparation, packaging, QC, delivery, metadata preparation, and asset health check services for content creators that distribute TV shows and movies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.