Insider Selling: 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Sells 2,124 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $10,067.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,961.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $516.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

