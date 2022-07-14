Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $459,372.06 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of INCY stock opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
