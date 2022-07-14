Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $459,372.06 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

