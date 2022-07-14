Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $10,622,400.04 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

