Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INTV remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 237,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,971. Integrated Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Integrated Ventures (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integrated Ventures (INTV)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.