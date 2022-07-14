Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INTV remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 237,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,971. Integrated Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2021, it owned approximately 914 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

