Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 6.2%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.38 and last traded at $64.06. 30,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,524,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after buying an additional 533,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,405,000 after purchasing an additional 889,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,228,000 after purchasing an additional 556,076 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
