Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 6.2%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.38 and last traded at $64.06. 30,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,524,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after buying an additional 533,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,405,000 after purchasing an additional 889,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,228,000 after purchasing an additional 556,076 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.