International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

IBM traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.05. The stock had a trading volume of 200,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

